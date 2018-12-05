DONATE NOW:Help raise awareness and support homeless veterans in our community.
(credit: Jupiter Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Grocery shopping can be a pain, especially when the store is crowded with customers.

But what about grocery shopping irks so many? A new study released by Treadmill Reviews attempted to find out.

The new study reveals the most annoying grocery store habits: People leaving perishable or other items in the wrong aisle tops the list, followed by tasting food before you buy it.

Also on the list: blocking aisles with the cart and leaving the checkout line to get something else.

(credit: Treadmill Reviews)

Treadmill Reviews polled over 1,000 people for the study.

