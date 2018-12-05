MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Blaine police are asking for the public’s help to catch two thieves who stole a Salvation Army Red Kettle outside of a supermarket Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a surveillance camera captured the suspects stealing the kettle at about 2:30 p.m. at Northtown Cub Foods.

Officer Hale is requesting the public's assistance with identifying the two suspects captured on video stealing the Salvation Army Red Kettle yesterday in front of the Northtown Cub Foods. If you have any information please contact him at thale@bainemn.gov or 763-785-6168. pic.twitter.com/8Seu7dYJux — Blaine Police Department (@BlainePoliceMN) December 5, 2018

One of the thieves used what appears to be bolt cutters to remove the kettle from its stand, while the other thief nervously paces around, and holds up his coat to either conceal the theft or to conceal the kettle once they took it.

Police say they do not know how much money was in the kettle. If caught, the suspects will likely face felony charges, including damage to property and possession of a theft tool.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call 763-785-6168.