MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in northern Minnesota say two puppies were rescued Wednesday night after being abandoned outside amid frigid temperatures.

The Cloquet Police Department says the puppies were found in a box in Scanlon, which is about 20 miles west of Duluth. The temperature outside was 14 degrees.

Good Samaritans came across the box in a city park and brought the puppies to a local veterinarian, who treated them for low body temperatures, police say. The puppies are now staying with their rescuers until they can find a permanent home.

Police say they have no suspects at this time and are treating the case as an act of animal cruelty.

In a Facebook post, the department wrote that there is “no excuse” for discarding of puppies in this way, adding that there are several shelters and resources for animals in need.

Anyone who has information on who abandoned the puppies is asked to call 911.