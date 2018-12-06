Comments
The annual concert is celebrating its 25th year in 2019. A limited number of general admission weekend passes will be available at 10 a.m. Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tickets go on sale Thursday for next year’s Basilica Block Party.
The passes will be on sale until Dec. 16.
The concert takes place July 12 and 13. The headliners have yet to be announced.