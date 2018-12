MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dakota County officials responded to reports of a a downed aircraft near Lakeville’s Airlake Airport Thursday.

Police say they received a report of an aircraft in distress around 11 a.m. The pilot said they were experiencing engine failure, prompting the pilot to land the aircraft safely in a plowed cornfield.

The pilot and one passenger were aboard the plane and neither suffered injuries.

The plane landed about four miles east of Airlake Airport.