MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Golden Valley man was charged with interstate kidnapping Thursday after he allegedly kidnapped a woman in Indiana.

Police say 24-year-old Randy Smith is accused of taking 27-year-old Shatarra Triplett against her will from her Lafayette, Indiana apartment Wednesday morning.

Triplett’s disappearance was reported to police by Jeremiah Hendricks, who shares a child with her. Hendricks said he had received a phone call demanding a ransom for the return of Triplett.

When police arrived to Triplett’s apartment, they found four children ranging in ages from infant to 11 inside her residence unsupervised by any adults.

After receiving several tips throughout the day, law enforcement located both Smith and Triplett in Illinois later that evening. Police took Smith into custody.

“The speedy charges filed in this matter represent the responsiveness of our law enforcement partners to investigate violent crime,” U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch said. “Our strong commitment to investigation and prosecuting senseless violent crimes will always remain.”

The case is being investigated by the FBI, along with local law enforcement.