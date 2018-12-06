MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – WCCO-TV’s Home for the Holidays phone bank Wednesday raised more than $68,000 to support homeless veterans in Minnesota this holiday season.

Through online, phone and text donations – as well as a generous matching offer from Central Roofing Company – the phone bank raised $68,342 for the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV).

If you want to give to the cause, there is still time. You can do so here.

WCCO-TV will be hosting another phone bank for MACV on Dec. 19.

Along with raising money for homeless veterans, WCCO-TV is also decorating a “community tree,” which will be filled with donated ornaments and presented to a military family living in transitional housing.

If you’d like to send an ornament, find all the details here.