DONATE NOW:Help raise awareness and support homeless veterans in our community. Call 1-800-542-9226!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Home For The Holidays, MACV, Minnesota Assistance Council For Veterans

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – WCCO-TV’s Home for the Holidays phone bank Wednesday raised more than $68,000 to support homeless veterans in Minnesota this holiday season.

Through online, phone and text donations – as well as a generous matching offer from Central Roofing Company – the phone bank raised $68,342 for the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV).

If you want to give to the cause, there is still time. You can do so here.

WCCO-TV will be hosting another phone bank for MACV on Dec. 19.

Along with raising money for homeless veterans, WCCO-TV is also decorating a “community tree,” which will be filled with donated ornaments and presented to a military family living in transitional housing.

If you’d like to send an ornament, find all the details here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.