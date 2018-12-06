  • WCCO 4On Air

(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are searching for the person who stabbed a 29-year-old man several times in Columbia Heights Thursday evening.

Officers were called to a parking lot on the 700 block of 45th Avenue Northeast at about 7:10 p.m., where they found the victim. He was taken to Hennepin Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the attack was no random, and there is no threat to the public.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s office is assisting in the investigation.

