(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are searching for the person who stabbed a 29-year-old man several times in Columbia Heights Thursday evening.
Officers were called to a parking lot on the 700 block of 45th Avenue Northeast at about 7:10 p.m., where they found the victim. He was taken to Hennepin Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the attack was no random, and there is no threat to the public.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s office is assisting in the investigation.