MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man who was found guilty of a 2013 murder was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison Monday.

Marvin Washington, 52, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Nov. 26 in the killing of 58-year-old Michael Portlance.

The original complaint states Washington, Portlance and a number of other people had been together and consumed crack cocaine an October night in 2013. Witnesses told police Portlance didn’t have the money to pay for the drugs, so Portlance gave Washington his EBT card.

When Washington realized there wasn’t any money on the card, he began to beat Portlance until he became unconscious.

The complaint went on to say Washington and another man removed Portlance’s clothing and put him in a garbage can. Washington and the other man then left the apartment with his body.

Police found Portlance’s body behind a business on the 2600 block of Nicollet Avenue Oct. 4. The medical examiner determined Portlance died from blunt force injury.

Police did not have any leads in the case until February of 2017 when a person came forward alleging Washington was responsible.

In court on Monday, an advocate read a statement written by Portlance’s sister.

“I know Michael is gone, but perhaps, his [Washington’s] incarceration can save another family from having to feel the pain we feel,” it read.

Washington apologized to the family, saying he never intended to kill Portlance.