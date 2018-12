MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing man with dementia.

The Minneapolis Police Department says 78-year-old George Horn went missing Wednesday afternoon from an assisted living facility on the 2500 block of Portland Avenue South.

Horn is described as a tall man, wearing a black sweater and gray pants.

Anyone who sees him or has any information on this whereabouts is asked to call 911.