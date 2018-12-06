MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 39-year-old woman and her infant son are missing, and the Pine County Sheriff’s office are asking for the public’s help to find them.

Laura St. Awesome and 1-month-old Theo Stillday have not been heard from since Tuesday. They are believed to be in Pine County or Mille Lacs County.

Laura is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911.