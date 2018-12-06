  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Polk County Sheriff’s office says a man may have been making a bomb when an explosion occurred at his St. Croix Falls home, resulting in the loss of his hand.

Eric Kenneth Schueller, 50, also suffered burns to his body in the explosion, which happened Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office says Schueller was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, and his current condition is not known.

Investigators found suspicious chemicals in the home, and secured the area while the Oneida County Bomb Squad assessed the scene. They said the individual chemicals found were stable, but would be explosive if mixed.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation. It is not clear if Schueller has been arrested, or if he will face criminal charges.

