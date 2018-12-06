  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Tickets for TwinsFest are slated to go on sale Thursday morning.

The Twins says that tickets to the baseball fan event will go on sale at 10 a.m. and cost $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. They can be purchased here.
TwinsFest 2019 is scheduled for Jan. 25 to Jan. 27. There, fans can buy tickets to all Twins home games and get a behind-the-scenes experience at Target Field.

TwinsFest is the largest annual fundraiser for the Minnesota Twins Community Fund. Over the last 28 years, it’s raised more than $5 million.

