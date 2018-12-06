MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s Thursday, so you might be Workin’ for the Weekend. If so, we have fun things to do to get you in the holiday spirit, including pictures with Santa, a reindeer run and a festive flower show.

Como Zoo Holiday Flower Show

The beauty of the season will be on display Como Zoo’s Holiday Flower Show.

This year’s holiday show will have a Victorian theme with all red poinsettias, lavender and scented geraniums.

Admission to the Flower Show is free, and it is open every day until Jan. 6.

Winter Wonderland Festival At Ridgedale Mall

Head to Ridgedale Mall this weekend for a winter wonderland festival.

Shoppers can enjoy a variety of activities including crafts, hot chocolate, giveaways and more.

The festival takes place Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

And don’t forget to take a photo with Santa!

European Christmas Market At Union Depot

The European Christmas Market is taking place in St. Paul this weekend at the Union Depot.

The market is based on the traditional charming and festive open-air markets that spring up in Germany, Austria, and other countries during the Advent season.

Enjoy shopping for unique, handmade holiday gifts and decorations from local vendors, listen to live music, and more.

Reindeer Run At Lake Harriet

Finally, thousands will put on their Santa hats and jingle bells for the annual Reindeer Run around Lake Harriet.

Race day is Saturday, with Santa’s official “ho, ho, ho, go!” start at 9:30 am.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots collection starting at 8 am.