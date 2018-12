MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A cross-country skier fell through the ice Thursday on Lake McCarrons.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said fishermen on the lake called in to report the incident around 4:30 p.m. The Roseville Fire Department responded and successfully pulled the skier from the water.

No one was injured.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials warn ice can be dangerously deceptive, and people should stay off if it’s fewer than 2 inches thick.