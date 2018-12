MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person was hospitalized following an overnight apartment fire in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Fire Department says crews responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the fire in a unit on the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue South.

The fire was contained to one unit, but it displaced three families, which are being helped by the Red Cross.

The person who was hospitalized suffered non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.