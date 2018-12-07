MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Community members in north Minneapolis plan to gather Friday evening to decorate a Christmas tree that showcases the love and culture in the community.

It’s a response to the viral image that caused outrage last week as it showed a Christmas tree in the northside police station decorated with an empty Takis bag, Newport cigarettes, malt liquor, and police tape.

Community members and local leaders, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, called the decorations “racist” and insulting to the neighborhood’s predominantly black community.

In response, two Minneapolis police officers were put on leave – the mayor called for their immediate firing — and the 4th Precinct’s inspector, Aaron Biard, was demoted.

The incident renewed tensions between the community and the 4th Precinct, where a weeks-long occupation occurred three years ago in response to the fatal police shooting of Jamar Clark.

On Friday, the community plans to come together to enjoy the holidays and decorate a tree that displays the community in a positive light.

Hosted by Black Lives Matter Twin Cities and other groups, “Black Christmas 2” is slated to take place at the 4th Precinct from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

According to a Facebook event page, the holiday celebration will feature hot cocoa and music. Community members are also encouraged to bring a Christmas ornament that represents themselves or their family to place on a Christmas tree.

“Our community is so rich with beautiful culture and love— and the police that patrol our neighborhoods need to acknowledge this,” the Facebook event page says, adding: “Everyone is invited.”

Per the event page, Black Lives Matter is demanding that the two officers involved in the Christmas tree prank be fired and racial bias training for 4th Precinct officers.

Meanwhile, another meeting is set to take place between the 4th Precinct and the community. Bishop Harding Smith says community leaders and local pastors will be meeting at the precinct on Sunday at 6 p.m to address issues concerning the department and the community.