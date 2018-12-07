  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drones, Local TV, St. Cloud State University, U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cutting-edge technology, developed by Minnesota college students, will help developers spot and repair problems with the state’s newest stadium.

Northland Community and Technical College and St. Cloud State University launched their drone Friday morning to show off the technology.

It takes high-definition pictures of the building, which are used to create real-time 3D imaging. Those will be used to track warranty and maintenance issues, as well as monitor what’s going on with the building throughout the years.

us bank stadium drone Drone To Survey U.S. Bank Stadium With Technology Made By Minn. Students

(credit: CBS)

“Students are able to engage first hand on these new products and new concepts that are being used in industry to increase efficiencies, effectiveness and safety when you look at the inspection industry,” said Jon Beck, NCTC unmanned aircraft systems instructor.

NCTC and St. Cloud State students developed the software based on the needs of the stadium. Previous programs did not geo tag the photo locations, so many times engineers weren’t able to easily pinpoint problem areas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.