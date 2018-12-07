MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cutting-edge technology, developed by Minnesota college students, will help developers spot and repair problems with the state’s newest stadium.

Northland Community and Technical College and St. Cloud State University launched their drone Friday morning to show off the technology.

It takes high-definition pictures of the building, which are used to create real-time 3D imaging. Those will be used to track warranty and maintenance issues, as well as monitor what’s going on with the building throughout the years.

“Students are able to engage first hand on these new products and new concepts that are being used in industry to increase efficiencies, effectiveness and safety when you look at the inspection industry,” said Jon Beck, NCTC unmanned aircraft systems instructor.

NCTC and St. Cloud State students developed the software based on the needs of the stadium. Previous programs did not geo tag the photo locations, so many times engineers weren’t able to easily pinpoint problem areas.