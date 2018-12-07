  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Brainerd, Fatal Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A head-on crash involving two pickup trucks in northern Minnesota on Thursday left one man injured and another dead.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly after 4:20 p.m. in Brainerd, at the intersection of Wise Road and Sugarberry Creek Road.

A Chevrolet Avalanche rounded the curve from Sugarberry Creek Road and drifted over the center line, colliding with another Chevrolet pickup.

The driver of the Avalanche, 61-year-old Daniel Rehberger, of Merrifield, died at the scene.

Emergency crews brought the other driver, 48-year-old Kevin Dumpprope of Motley, to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

