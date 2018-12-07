Looking for something to do this week? From a taste of the region to a holiday-themed open house, here’s a lineup of options to help you get social around town.

POCI Leaders and Organized Labor, A Look Forward

Come to this event for an evening of discussion and learning about a movement that has worked to ensure racial and economic equality for workers.

The networking event will feature light appetizers and speakers from around the area, including the Executive Vice President of SEIU Health Care Minnesota, Jigme Uden, and Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation member Kelly Jo Felder.

When: Thursday, December 6, 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Minnesota Council of Nonprofits, 2314 University Ave. West, #20

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

4th Annual Holiday Sampler: Tasting & Gift Fair

Head to this event to peruse a wide variety of locally made handcrafted gifts. Everything from children’s books and toys to fair-trade knitted hats and scarves will be on offer. Sample appetizer pairings and festive drinks while enjoying live jazz music.

When: Saturday, December 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Mississippi Market – Selby Store, 622 Selby Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

German Advent Open House

This holiday open house will feature an Old World Adventskaffee singalong to live music at the Klub Haus. Children of all ages are welcome to attend and St. Nicholas will be in attendance. Live music will be provided by members of the University of St. Thomas Guitar Ensemble. Traditional German Christmas treats will be served, as will beer, coffee and hot chocolate.

When: Sunday, December 9, 2-5 p.m.

Where: The Klub Haus, 1079 Rice St.

Admission: Free-$10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets