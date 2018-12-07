MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old St. Cloud man learned he will spend over 7 years in prison for throwing a punch in August 2017 that knocked a man unconscious and resulted in his death hours later.

On Friday, Travis Johnson was sentenced to 86 months in prison after being convicted of first-degree manslaughter.

According to a criminal complaint, both Johnson and the victim – 22-year-old Anthony Shriver of Waconia — were walking with friends after bar close in St. Cloud when the two groups confronted in each other. An argument ensued, and witnesses say Johnson punched Shriver in the face.

Surveillance video showed that Johnson struck Shriver as he walked away from the argument, the complaint states. Johnson was arrested shortly thereafter, cited for assault and released.

When responding officers spoke to Shriver, he complained that his head hurt and added that he had no recollection of being hit, the complaint states. He declined medical attention.

About 10 hours later, Shriver was dead. Emergency crews responded to his home and found him unconscious. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and an autopsy report stated that he died of “traumatic head injuries due to physical assault.”

After Shriver’s death, Johnson was arrested again.

Johnson began his prison sentence Friday.