MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the north metro have released more images of the thieves caught on surveillance video this week stealing an iconic Salvation Army donation kettle.

The Blaine Police Department released clearer images of the suspects Friday, noting that one of them appears to have a tattoo on his left wrist.

On Tuesday afternoon, surveillance cameras captured the thieves stealing a red kettle outside the Northtown Cub Foods, using bolt cutters. It’s unclear how much money was in the kettle.

Anyone who recognizes the thieves is asked to call Blaine police at 763-427-1212.