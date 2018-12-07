  • WCCO 4On Air

(credit: Rosemount PD)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rosemount police are calling on the public to help identify a “vandalism” suspect, who may just be the Elf On The Shelf.

On Friday, the police department shared a post on Facebook, saying an elf-like creature entered the department on the back of an unsuspecting officer.

“Once inside, he vandalized and mocked officers with a message he left on the front office window,” police said.

The mischievous elf allegedly spray painted “Donut Eaters” inside the department.

Police say the suspect is Caucasian male, 13 inches tall, dressed in all red with a red hat and a mischievous grin.

Check out the post below:

