MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A crash in central Minnesota on Thursday left a 42-year-old man dead.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. in Green Lake Township, at the intersection of County Road 9 and County Road 127.

Joshua Torgenson, of Shakopee, was killed.

The other driver, a 40-year-old woman from New London, was hurt and hospitalized.