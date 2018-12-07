MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Need more poke in your life? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top poke spots in Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Fish Bowl Poke

Photo: fish bowl poke/Yelp

Topping the list is Fish Bowl Poke. Located at 5 W. 34th St. in Lyndale, the Hawaiian spot, which offers poke and more, is the highest rated spot of its kind in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp.

Build your own bowl by first selecting a base (white rice, brown rice, kale) before choosing protein (tuna, tofu, salmon and more) and sauce. Finish your custom creation by throwing in add-ins and toppings (pineapple, mango, sesame seeds, cilantro, etc.) Indecisive? Choose one of the pre-made menu bowls. Check out the menu here.

Nancy H., who reviewed it on Oct. 16, said, “The toppings are unlimited, however they do charge extra for avocado and seaweed salad. The medium bowl was just nice for lunch. The empty bowl itself looks small, but they pile it on.”

2. The Cove

Photo: lana s./Yelp

Next up is Marcy Holmes’ The Cove, situated at 1320 Fifth St. SE. With four stars out of 113 reviews on Yelp, the Asian fusion spot, which offers poke and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

Another customizable poke shop, this place allows you to choose a base from white rice, brown rice, chips or salad. Choose three sides to add in (such as pineapple, corn, edamame, cucumber salad, mac salad, crab salad or seaweed salad) and throw in two proteins (like tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore, tofu, scallops or shrimp). Complete your meal with choice of sauce, mix-ins and toppings. Check out the full menu here.

Jordan M. said, “This place has the best poke bowls! The food was great, and they served generous portions. Loved the cucumber and crab salad! Also, the service was outstanding. The workers were kind and helpful, and it was served very fast.”

3. Aloha Poke

Photo: christina h./Yelp

Downtown West’s Aloha Poke, located at 811 LaSalle Ave., Suite 201, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score poke and more 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews.

Aloha’s Poke also allows customers to make a meal the way they want. Customers choose a base between white rice, brown rice or mixed greens before adding in marinated or naked protein (chicken, tofu, shrimp, salmon or tuna) and finishing their meal by drizzling sauces and extras on top. Check out the website for a complete list of offerings and more information.

Kate N. said, “I’ve had Aloha Poke twice now and I am definitely planning on ordering again. I love their poke bowls and it’s the perfect lunch during the work week. I like their portions and all of the yummy toppings that come with the bowls.”