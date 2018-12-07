Playoff Stakes High As Vikings Travel To SeahawksWith where both the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks sit in the NFC standings, Monday night's matchup might as well carry a playoff title. NFC play-in game? NFC elimination game?

Man Stabbed Multiple Times In Columbia Heights, Suspect At LargePolice are searching for the person who stabbed a 29-year-old man several times in Columbia Heights Thursday evening. Officers were called to a parking lot on the 700 block of 45th Avenue Northeast at about 7:10 p.m., where they found the victim. He was taken to Hennepin Health with non-life threatening injuries.

'It's Like My Legacy': Prince’s Estate Threatens Designer Of Iconic ‘Cloud Guitar’The local creator of one of Prince's most iconic guitars is fighting to keep his design. Dave Rusan has been repairing guitars for nearly four decades. But in the 80s, he got a unique request when an artist named Prince stopped in his shop in Minneapolis.

Veteran Leaves Behind Special Donation To Make Western MN Veterans Home A RealityAfter 11 years of trying to get a veterans home, a western Minnesota town is now celebrating.

Mom Demands School Do More To Address Racist Bullying Against Her SonA Chaska mother says she is outraged that someone wrote the N-word on her son's shirt during gym class. Now, Chaska police are investigating. Taylin Bursch grabbed his gym shirt from his locker at Chaska Middle School East Monday to find someone had written the N-word on it twice.

Pine Co. Sheriff: Mother And Infant MissingA 39-year-old woman and her infant son are missing, and the Pine County Sheriff’s office are asking for the public’s help to find them. Laura St. Awesome and 1-month-old Theo Stillday have not been heard from since Tuesday. They are believed to be in Pine County or Mille Lacs County.

What Does ‘Skol’ Actually Mean?We know it as the “Vikings War Chant,” the rally cry, the word that brings the fans together. Skol! We hear it and say it all the time, but what does Skol actually mean?

WCCO Viewers’ Choice For Best Fruitcake In MinnesotaShrouded in mystery is this season of giving, and they've kept quite a secret in this range town of Hibbing. For four generations they've saved the directions, for a version of fruitcake that's rich in confections.

Salvation Army Short 4,000 Toys For Kids In NeedFor thousands of families across the metro, the Salvation Army Toy Shop is their only chance to have something under the tree. But just 19 days out from Christmas, their warehouse looks a lot different than usual this year.

109 Minneapolis Homeowners Face Big Fine For Not ShovelingMore than 100 homeowners in the city of Minneapolis are facing a fine for not shoveling after this weekend's snowstorm. The city says it'll be more proactive in finding unshoveled sidewalks this year-- and won't just wait for complaints.