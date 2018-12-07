Filed Under:Byron, Patrice Breutzman, Towed
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is accused of punching a deputy in southern Minnesota after getting angry over a tow bill.

According to the Post Bulletin, 59-year-old Patrice Breutzman of Byron, Minnesota was arrested Thursday afternoon following an incident at Byron Auto Care, which is located on 513 Frontage Road NE.

There, Breutzman allegedly became agitated about her tow bill after being involved in an accident.

When an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived to mediate the situation, her behavior escalated and she allegedly punched the female deputy.

Now, Breutzman faces possible charges of fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and obstruction.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.