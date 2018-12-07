MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is accused of punching a deputy in southern Minnesota after getting angry over a tow bill.

According to the Post Bulletin, 59-year-old Patrice Breutzman of Byron, Minnesota was arrested Thursday afternoon following an incident at Byron Auto Care, which is located on 513 Frontage Road NE.

There, Breutzman allegedly became agitated about her tow bill after being involved in an accident.

When an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived to mediate the situation, her behavior escalated and she allegedly punched the female deputy.

Now, Breutzman faces possible charges of fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and obstruction.