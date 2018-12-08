  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say two suspects have been arrested for allegedly stealing several items from packages left on doorsteps Friday in Robbinsdale.

The two people are currently in custody and awaiting theft charges. Police say they found the suspects in a car loaded with stolen items believed to belong to Crystal and Robbinsdale residents.

On Friday afternoon, a Robbinsdale resident reported a possible package theft in the 4200 block of Abbott Avenue North. About an hour later, the same vehicle described earlier was allegedly involved in a package theft in the 4000 block of Zane Avenue North.

Police then spotted the vehicle near 36th Avenue North, where they stopped the car and took the suspects into custody.

If you are missing a package delivery from Friday, contact the Robbinsdale or Crystal police departments to file a report and potentially recover property.

