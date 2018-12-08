  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a Stearns County Sheriff’s Office deputy was struck by another motorist while attempting to make a traffic stop Friday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred on County Road 2 near the intersection of 11th Street Northeast in Cold Spring.

Sheriff Don Gudmundson says Sgt. Steven Noetzel was driving his marked 2017 Ford Explorer with the emergency lights activated attempting to make a traffic stop. That’s when a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu pulled out in front of him, striking the squad’s driver side front tire.

stearns co sheriffs deputy car struck cold spring Stearns Co. Deputy’s Squad Car Struck Attempting To Make Traffic Stop

The driver of the Malibu was identified as 24-year-old Tyler Klein of Cold Spring.

stearns county deputy struck 2 Stearns Co. Deputy’s Squad Car Struck Attempting To Make Traffic Stop

Both Klein and Noetzel were treated at the scene and released.

The crash is being investigated by the Minnesota State Patrol.

