Man Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Throwing Fatal PunchA 22-year-old St. Cloud man learned he will spend over 7 years in prison for throwing a punch in August 2017 that knocked a man unconscious and resulted in his death hours later.

Native American Leaders Condemn Acts Of Some At Mpls. Homeless EncampmentNative American leaders condemned the actions of a group working in a homeless encampment in Minneapolis, saying the group has become so aggressive that some outreach workers are afraid to enter the area to help those in need.

Former Gopher Al Nolen Sets Sights On Becoming School PrincipalAl Nolen knows basketball, had a storied career, and through it gained an appreciation for education. He struggled a bit academically as a Gopher basketball player. Now he's working to become a vice principal, and teaching a class to help keep the kids at park center moving in the right direction.

‘We Can’t Accept Defeat’: Family Soldiers On After Kids Hit By SUV On PlaygroundThe Peltier family, which was nearly torn apart by a high-speed police chase in Minneapolis last summer, is choosing to focus on the positive this holiday season.

4 Injured In New Hope Bar StabbingAuthorities are investigating after four people were injured in a stabbing at a New Hope bar early Saturday morning.

Minnesota’s Brodzinski Hockey Dynasty Sees Final Son Wrap Up High School CareerCount the number of hours Mike Brodzinski has spent in rinks across the state, a guy could get downright sentimental thinking back on the ride his family's been on all these years, as he watches his youngest son, Bryce, play his senior season for Blaine High School. And it dawns on him, that this, is the final one.

What Does ‘Skol’ Actually Mean?We know it as the “Vikings War Chant,” the rally cry, the word that brings the fans together. Skol! We hear it and say it all the time, but what does Skol actually mean?

Adulting 101: Professor Offers Class To Prepare Students For The WorldRob Barrett is a music production professor at North Central University in Minneapolis, but this semester he's also teaching a class aimed at preparing students for adulthood.

Following Viral Photo, North Mpls. Community Members Decorate Tree Outside 4th PrecinctNorth Minneapolis residents bundled up to trim this tree outside the Fourth Precinct on Friday night. It's the same place where another tree gained attention for a very different reason.

Woman Punched Deputy After Getting Towed, Sheriff SaysA woman is accused of punching a deputy in southern Minnesota after getting angry over a tow bill.