ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — A man was taken to the hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound Saturday night.

The Alexandria Police Department says officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim around 9 p.m. on the 400 block of Elm Street. He was brought to Alomere Health where he was treated for his injuries.

Police believe the shooting suspect knew the victim and it was not a random incident. The name of the victim is being withheld for his safety.

The incident is still under investigation.