  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMNFL Football
    4:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    5:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:30 PMWCCO 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gas Prices
(credit: CBS)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has plummeted 22 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) over the past three weeks, to $2.51.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that falling crude oil costs are the main reason for the decrease at the pump.

The average gas price has dropped 40 cents in the past three months.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.58 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $1.91 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel fell 9 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.18.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.