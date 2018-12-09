  • WCCO 4On Air

STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — One man is in custody after he drove his car through the front of a fourplex in Stillwater.

Stillwater Police told WCCO the 23-year-old driver was intoxicated and drove his sedan through the front door of the home and ended up in the living room.

One person was inside the home at the time and was not injured, but the house sustained extensive damage.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The driver is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail on third-degree DWI charges.

