  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    11:05 PMJoel Osteen
    11:35 PMTurning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Luke Kunin, Mikko Koivu, Minnesota Wild
(credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have recalled forward Luke Kunin from the AHL.

The Wild made the move Sunday, giving them a fill-in for captain Mikko Koivu, who has a lower-body injury. The team announced his status as day to day.

Koivu took a knee-on-knee hit Thursday at Calgary and was held out Friday at Edmonton. The Wild, who host Montreal on Tuesday night, have lost five of their last six games.

Kunin has eight goals and seven assists in 21 games for Iowa this season. The 15th overall pick in the 2016 draft by the Wild, Kunin tore the ACL in his left knee in a game for the Wild on March 4 and had surgery April 3. The 21-year-old has yet to play for the Wild this season.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.