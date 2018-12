ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating a weekend shooting on the city’s east side that left one man in the hospital and another dead.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Payne and Jessamine avenues. The victims were found in a vehicle.

Both were rushed to Regions Hospital, where one of the victims died. Police say the surviving victim suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

So far, no arrests have been made.