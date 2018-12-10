(CBS Local/ CBS Baltimore)– Making cookies this holiday season? Officials are warning people not to eat the raw cookie dough.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention says raw cookie dough can contain bacteria that cause disease like e. coli and salmonella.

In 2016, an e. coli outbreak linked to raw cookie dough sickened 63 people, the CDC reports.

The CDC also asks people to check for recalled flour products because it can sit on the shelf for a while before it’s used.

Also cookie dough contains raw eggs, which can be linked to salmonella poisoning.

The CDC is suggesting these steps to keep you and your family safe this holiday season.

Do not taste or eat any raw dough or batter, whether for cookies, tortillas, pizza, biscuits, pancakes, or crafts made with raw flour, such as homemade play dough or holiday ornaments.

Do not let children play with or eat raw dough, including dough for crafts.

Bake or cook raw dough and batter, such as cookie dough and cake mix, before eating.

Follow the recipe or package directions for cooking or baking at the proper temperature and for the specified time.

Do not make milkshakes with products that contain raw flour, such as cake mix.

Do not use raw, homemade cookie dough in ice cream.

Cookie dough ice cream sold in stores contains dough that has been treated to kill harmful bacteria.

Keep raw foods such as flour or eggs separate from ready-to eat-foods. Because flour is a powder, it can spread easily.

Follow label directions to refrigerate products containing raw dough or eggs until they are cooked.

Clean up thoroughly after handling flour, eggs, or raw dough:

Wash your hands with running water and soap after handling flour, raw eggs, or any surfaces that they have touched.

Wash bowls, utensils, countertops, and other surfaces with warm, soapy water.

For more tips and for details on symptoms to look out for, go to the CDC’s website.