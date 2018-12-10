NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, Minn. (WCCO) — The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating a church fire in Norwood Young America.

Videos posted to social media show the fire that started just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the historic Maples United Methodist Church.

No one was hurt.

The church has stood in the central Minnesota community since 1858. While its current congregation is small, the building was the centerpiece of the town.

On Monday morning, many passers-by stopped to take photos of the church, and it’s burned-out bell tower.

Pastor Eli Somers says the community will grieve the loss of the building during the holiday season. After that, it’ll be decided whether or not the church will be rebuilt.

In the meantime, the congregation will worship at United Methodist Church in Arlington.