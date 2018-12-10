MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We are just four months away from the NCAA Final Four coming to Minneapolis. And even if you aren’t going to the games, you can still be part of the action.

Hosting the Final Four requires more than just treating fans to basketball games. State officials expect around $140 million will be spent by visitors at hotels, restaurants, and shopping around the Twin Cities.

Officials expect 90,000 visitors to the metro area during the event. That’s why the Minneapolis Local Organizing Committee is recruiting more than 2,000 local volunteers that will staff airports, skyways, and Final Four events, representing the state of Minnesota.

“We’re looking for people who love sports, but were really looking for people who love our region and welcome people in,” Kate Mortenson, president of the Minneapolis Local Organizing Committee, said.

While you don’t get paid to volunteer, there are other benefits. Just like the 10,000 volunteers who helped out with the Super Bowl this year, there are perks that will be revealed at volunteer orientation in March.

Organizers expect the spots to fill quickly; registration opened at noon on Monday. Unlike with the Super Bowl volunteer process, there are no interviews this time. So it’s first come, first serve.

A number of people reported having issues registering online. The Final Four Twitter account claims the links are working:

The links are up and working for volunteers. We are excited to see the high level of interest from Minneapolis! — NCAA Final Four (@FinalFour) December 10, 2018

The NCAA tournament begins March 19 with the championship game on April 8th, right here on WCCO-TV. The games are being held at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Click here for more information on how to volunteer.