MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A tree lighting ceremony is slated to be held this week in honor of Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old girl who’s been missing for nearly two months from her western Wisconsin home, where her parents were found murdered inside.

The “Tree of Hope” ceremony is slated for Wednesday night at Riverview Middle School in Barron, Wisconsin, which is about 90 miles east of the Twin Cities.

The tree-lighting service will include a message of hope and comments from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, whose department is heading the search for the missing teen.

On Monday, Fitzgerald said in a Facebook post announcing the event that there is nothing new to report in the case, adding that it remains his department’s No. 1 priority.

“Keep the hope alive and we will bring Jayme home,” he wrote.

Jayme disappeared in the early morning hours of Oct. 15. Police responded to an inaudible 911 call at her home in Barron, and officers found her parents shot dead inside.

Investigators believe Jayme was abducted. So far, they’ve reviewed more than 2,000 tips in the case, none of which have provided a break.

Anyone who sees Jayme or has information on her is asked to call a tip line at 1-855-744-3879.