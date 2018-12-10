SKOL IN SEATTLE:Mark Rosen kicks off his last month at WCCO with our 6:30 p.m. Pregame show!
Filed Under:Eric Kaler, Joan T.A. Gabel, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The only finalist to become the University of Minnesota’s next president is meeting people Monday in the Twin Cities.

Joan T.A. Gabel is a provost at the University of South Carolina. She would be the U of M’s first female president and replace Eric Kaler.

Gabel is visiting all five University of Minnesota campuses this week.

On Monday morning, she took part in a public forum at the Twin Cities campus.

She’ll visit the Morris and Crookston campuses Tuesday, the Duluth campus Wednesday, and the Rochester campus Thursday.

On Friday, she’ll interview with the full Board of Regents.

