(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you have friends who do not want to take phone calls? Especially if they’re millennial-aged?

A survey by the gadget retail site BankMyCell reveals why.

Time-consuming calls are the biggest turn-off. That’s followed by whiny or needy people; also someone who wants a favor.

One other reason people said they avoid taking calls is because they don’t want other people hearing the call.

People say they’re trying to avoid friends or family the most.

The survey talked with more than 1,200 respondents between the ages of 22 and 37.

The most common excuse for missing a call is saying you didn’t notice the phone ringing or vibrating.

