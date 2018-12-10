  • WCCO 4On Air

Reporter, WCCO Jobs
Title: Reporter
Department: News

JOB DESCRIPTION:

  • Originate, research, investigate, write, narrate, produce and present dynamic stories for newscasts and our digital platforms
  • Develop and deliver ideas for stories that can lead newscasts; exhibit enterprise in pursuit and production of news reports
  • Perform high-energy, engaging live shots as assigned
  • Deliver reports on air and digital ensuring an accurate and ethical presentation of the news
  • Conduct necessary interviews
  • Meet all news production deadlines
  • Collaborate effectively with colleagues in News, Digital, Promotion, Production and Engineering on daily assignments and special projects
  • Participate in Community Relations events

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Must be a strong emotional storyteller
  • Must be results oriented, curious, creative and committed to teamwork
  • Must have strong organizational and communication skills
  • Must be flexible to working all shifts, including mornings and weekends

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

  • College degree
  • Two years reporting in commercial television

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.

