Title: Sports Anchor/Reporter/Producer
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Strong local and national sports and news knowledge
- Research, investigate, edit and write compelling sports stories
- Anchor sportscasts and perform dynamic “live shots” that bring the fan experience to life for our viewers and followers
- Conduct necessary interviews
- Write and produce sportscasts for yourself and others
- Report and produce general-assignment news as assigned
- Deliver stories and most memorable game moments to WCCO.com as well as our social pages and other CBS digital properties
- Meet all deadlines on air, online and mobile
- Ensure a balanced and ethical presentation of news and information
- Work with News, Production, Promotions, and Engineering on daily broadcasts, special reports/features and sweeps
- Participate in Community and Station-Driven Events
- Other duties as assigned
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Candidate must think big, be results-oriented and innovative as well as demonstrate leadership and teamwork
- Must produce coverage that is accurate and ethical
- Must have strong organizational and communication skills to unify the sports and news teams and make the best use of our resources
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Bachelor’s Degree, Broadcast journalism preferred
- Four years TV reporting experience in major TV market
- Robust rolodex of contacts in the Minnesota Sports Scene
