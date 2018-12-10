MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the east metro are asking the public’s help in finding a weekend porch package thief.

Woodbury Public Safety posted a photo to Facebook of the suspected package thief Sunday morning. The image shows a man with two packages retreating toward a white utility truck.

City officials say the theft happened Sunday morning on Sutherland Drive, in the city’s northeast corner.

Anyone who recognizes the thief or his truck is asked to call Woodbury officials at 651-439-9381.