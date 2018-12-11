  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lions, Sandstone, The Wildcat Sanctuary

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two lions from Argentina have just arrived at their new home in Minnesota.

The siblings arrived at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone Tuesday.

They were living in two separate zoos in Argentina, but those zoos are now transitioning to eco-parks.

Five lions from Argentina also arrived in Sandstone last month.

The Wildcat Sanctuary says former game show host Bob Barker and other supporters made it possible for a new area for these lions at the Sanctuary called Pride Prairie.

If you want to make a donation to help care for the lions, go to wildcatsanctuary.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.