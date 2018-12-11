MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two lions from Argentina have just arrived at their new home in Minnesota.

The siblings arrived at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone Tuesday.

They were living in two separate zoos in Argentina, but those zoos are now transitioning to eco-parks.

Five lions from Argentina also arrived in Sandstone last month.

The Wildcat Sanctuary says former game show host Bob Barker and other supporters made it possible for a new area for these lions at the Sanctuary called Pride Prairie.

If you want to make a donation to help care for the lions, go to wildcatsanctuary.org.