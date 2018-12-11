MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two Minneapolis men are facing charges for allegedly stealing more than 20 packages from homes in the north metro.

Twenty-one-year-old Khalili Griffith and 19-year-old Khayel Brown are both charged with two felony counts of mail theft, court documents filed in Hennepin County show.

According to a criminal complaint, Griffith and Brown were arrested Friday after residents in Robbinsdale reported stolen packages, adding that the suspects were in a Dodge Charger.

Police found the car and both Griffith and Brown were in it. Officers could see several packages in the car in plain sight.

A search of the vehicle turned up 22 packages, with items such as a Coach purse, clothing and toys.

When speaking with police, both Griffith and Brown admitted to working together to steal the packages, the complaint states.

If convicted of the mail theft charges, the two face a maximum penalty of 3 years in jail and/or a $5,000 fine on each count.