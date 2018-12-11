  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Augsburg University Department of Public Safety received a report Monday about a student who alleges they were robbed and assaulted on campus.

The alleged robbery was reported just after 2:30 p.m. Monday on 8th Street between 20th Avenue South and 21st Avenue South.

The victim said they were walking when the two robbery suspects stopped and got out of a silver minivan. The victim said the suspects tried talking their bag and backpack, knocking the victim to the ground.

The suspects kicked the victim twice before taking their belongings and fleeing in the van.

The incident is being investigated by the Minneapolis Police Department and Augsburg University Public safety. Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD or Augsburg DPS at 612-330-1717.

