MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Blaine woman says a car smashed into her house Tuesday morning during a police chase.

Homeowner Carolyn Merten told WCCO-TV the suspect was being chased by Blaine police around 9 a.m. when he ran his vehicle into her home on 7th Street. She says the crash left a hole in her bedroom wall, and completely destroyed her shed.

Police say the chase began after officers noticed a “suspicious looking vehicle” and began to follow it. The suspect then led officers on a chase, driving through several stop signs in the process. He then took a sudden turn, striking Merten’s shed and home.

The suspect then fled on foot, but was later found hiding beneath a trailer a couple blocks away by a Coon Rapids police K-9 officer.

The man was taken to an area hospital. His condition has not been released. No one else was hurt in the chase.