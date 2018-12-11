  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blaine, Blaine Police, Coon Rapids Police, Local TV, Police Chase
(credit: David E Merten and Carolyn Grams Merten)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Blaine woman says a car smashed into her house Tuesday morning during a police chase.

Homeowner Carolyn Merten told WCCO-TV the suspect was being chased by Blaine police around 9 a.m. when he ran his vehicle into her home on 7th Street. She says the crash left a hole in her bedroom wall, and completely destroyed her shed.

Police say the chase began after officers noticed a “suspicious looking vehicle” and began to follow it. The suspect then led officers on a chase, driving through several stop signs in the process. He then took a sudden turn, striking Merten’s shed and home.

The suspect then fled on foot, but was later found hiding beneath a trailer a couple blocks away by a Coon Rapids police K-9 officer.

The man was taken to an area hospital. His condition has not been released. No one else was hurt in the chase.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.