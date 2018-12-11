MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 42-year-old Oregon man is accused of raping a woman at a Bloomington hotel while he was on a business trip, according to charges filed in Hennepin County.

Jimmy Hortiz, of The Dalles, Oregon, faces first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree assault, both felonies, in connection to an incident on November 30, 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported being assaulted by a stranger at the Double Tree Hotel in Bloomington on November 30. She said she was drinking with friends at the hotel bar when she became intoxicated, blacked out and later recalled being naked in a hotel room bed with an older man. She said she did not consent to sex with the man.

The victim said the man then became angry with her and choked her, making her fear for her life. She said he also punched her and shoved her head into a dresser. She said she then fled the room and asking for help at the hotel lobby.

The victim was treated at Fairview Southdale for various injuries, including blunt force injuries to her genitals.

Police later determined the hotel room belonged to Hortiz, who was at the hotel on a business trip. He denied having anyone in his room, but said he did hear screams and was concerned about it, the complaint said.

Police, however, located long hairs on one of the beds and bloodstained sheets. They also located a broken red fingernail that appeared to match the victim’s broken nail. Lastly, police discovered the victim’s clothing hidden in a loose ceiling tile.

Hortiz was then arrested and read his Miranda rights. He then said the victim was in his room, but that he did not engage in sexual contact with her. He said he lied initially and hid the clothes because he didn’t want to get in trouble at work.

Hortiz is in custody and could face up to 30 years in prison on the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.