MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal wildlife officials are trying to find who’s responsible for shooting four bald eagles in Minnesota.

Officials say three of the eagles were found in Cook last April, and the fourth was found on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation in October.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is using forensic analysis to help with the investigation. It’s offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to the conviction of whoever is responsible.